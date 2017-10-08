A tanker that exploded near a petrol station and caused a secondary blast has left a number of casualties in Ghana’s capital, Accra, a government minister has said.

The huge explosions sent a giant fireball high into the sky above the city at around 7.30pm on Saturday and caused scores of people to run from the scene.

There was some panic and we all just moved away from the scene, said eyewitness George Agbey.

It was like refugees moving away from a war-torn zone.

Ghana’s deputy information minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said it was too early to give any figures on the number injured and dead.

But he said people with various degrees of injury were being treated in hospital.

In May, an explosion at a factory in the port city of Takoradi occurred as a tanker was discharging liquefied petroleum gas at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company factory.

The blast killed at least six fire service personnel at the scene, and injured at least other 80 people, according to Ghana’s state news agency.

(c) Sky News 2017: Deadly gas explosions shake Ghana capital Accra

Comments

comments