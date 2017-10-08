Hurricane Nate has has made landfall again along the US Gulf Coast as a category one storm, bringing destructive winds and torrential rain.

The storm made landfall for the second time around five miles north of Biloxi, Mississippi in the early hours of Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Centre said.

It’s the first time a hurricane has made landfall in Mississippi since Katrina caused widespread flooding and loss of life in 2005.

The hurricane made landfall earlier on Saturday night at the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisianna, with winds of 85 mph (140 kph).

Nate has already killed at least 30 people in Central America and is the fourth major storm to hit the US in less than two months.

It has weakened slightly and is moving north a little slower at 20 mph (32 kph).

Residents in areas outside New Orleans’ levee system have been evacuated.

States of emergency have also been declared in all three states, as well as 29 Florida counties.

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu said: We have been through this many, many times. There is no need to panic.

The storm passed by Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula – home to beach resorts incuding Cancun and Playa del Carmen – as it headed north.

Around three quarters of US Gulf of Mexico oil production was turned offline ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.

At least 12 people were killed by the storm in Nicaragua, nine in Costa Rica, two in Honduras and two in El Salvador.

Thousands have also been forced to evacuate their homes over fears of landslides and flooding.

(c) Sky News 2017: Hurricane Nate makes second landfall in US as category one storm

