The first of its buses to leave the depot with the new technology is a brand new ADL Enviro 400 MMC double decker vehicle.

Southern Vectis Managing Director, Andrew Wickham, said:

“From today we will be accepting all contactless payment types, including apple and android – as well as wearable devices like apple watch, on all our buses.

“It’s all about providing our customers with quicker and more convenient ways to pay. I’m delighted the first bus leaving our depot with the new machine is our brand new double decker. This impressive vehicle brings with it a whole host of on-board technology – including free WiFi and USB charging points for those with smartphones and hand-held devices.

“The bus is also the first on the island to be equipped with the very latest low emissions Euro 6 engine – making it kinder to the environment.

“Although we’re now offering the contactless ticketing option, I’d like to reassure customers who prefer to use other payment methods – like cash and the Key – that they will still be able to do so.

“Our aim is to give people more choice, helping to make sustainable transport an even more attractive option here on the island. And I’m looking forward to hearing the views of those trying out the new system.”