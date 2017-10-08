To The Island Born: Actress Penelope Keith Films On The Isle Of Wight

Actress Penelope Keith has been experiencing life on the Isle of Wight, filming for her Channel Four TV series about British villages, over the weekend.

The Good Life and the To The Manor Born star has been spotted at Freshwater and Ventnor Botanic Gardens in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, in Bembridge, she boarded a boat with local fisherman Mike Curtis, who snapped these images of the star. He runs the village’s Captain Stan’s fish shop.

We will have to wait to see if footage of Penelope “dancing three times around the boat” to offset the old superstition of not allowing women on board, will make the final cut.

