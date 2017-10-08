Two men have been arrested after a car they were travelling in failed to stop for police on the Isle of Wight.

The arrests were made on Collingwood Road in Shanklin shortly after 8pm on Friday (6) after a grey mini failed to stop for police officers when requested on Sandown Road.

Police told Isle of Wight Radio that a 27 year-old man from Shanklin was arrested on suspicion of: dangerous driving and a number of other driving offences, failing to stop when requested by a police officer, possession with intent to supply a controlled substance, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police also said a 30 year-old man from Shanklin was arrested on suspicion of: possession with intent to supply a controlled substance, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Hampshire Constabulary said both men have been released from custody without charge, but remain under investigation.

