VIDEO Dolphin Pod Spotted Off The Isle Of Wight

By
Lucy Morgan
-
Image via Rebel Marine

Another pod of dolphins have been spotted off the Isle of Wight, this time off Bembridge Ledge.

Image by Rebel Marine IOW

In June, as reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a playful solitary dolphin spent time with a jet skier. Meanwhile, a large pod was spotted off the Island’s south coast earlier this year.

Map via Google

This footage was captured by Rebel Marine IOW today (Sunday) during a ride in a RIB.

