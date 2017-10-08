VIDEO Dolphin Pod Spotted Off The Isle Of Wight

Another pod of dolphins have been spotted off the Isle of Wight, this time off Bembridge Ledge.

In June, as reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a playful solitary dolphin spent time with a jet skier. Meanwhile, a large pod was spotted off the Island’s south coast earlier this year.

This footage was captured by Rebel Marine IOW today (Sunday) during a ride in a RIB.

