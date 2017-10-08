Ypres Battle To Be Commemorated At Carisbrooke Castle Chapel

Did you have an Isle of Wight ancestor at a key World War One battle?

On Thursday, Carisbrooke Castle’s chapel will host a memorial service on Thursday to commemorate The Battle of Passchendaele, otherwise known as the Third Battle of Ypres. Islanders with a connection to it are being invited to take part.

It took place on the Western Front, between July and November 2017 and lasted 105 days. Around a third of a million British and Allied soldiers were killed or wounded.

Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, High Sheriff Ben Rouse and Councillor Lora Peacey Wilcox, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, will be among those attending the ceremony.

The Service will be held at the Chapel of St Nicholas in Castro at Carisbrooke Castle, which is the site of the Island’s War Memorial.

It will be held at 4pm on Thursday (12 October).

Emailing [email protected] or call 07971 234809 for more information.

