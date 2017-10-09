Manager Chris Coleman says he thinks it is a "golden era" for the Wales football team and has called on his side to enjoy the occasion when they take on the Republic of Ireland in their vital World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Monday night.

Coleman led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer and they are now in with a chance of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Depending on Monday night’s results, Wales could qualify for Russia 2018 automatically, go into a play-off, or miss out altogether.

And when he spoke to the media on Sunday, Coleman said that win, lose or draw, this is a time to savour for Wales football fans.

It is a golden era because they (the players) proved that it is a golden era, said Coleman.

They were labelled a golden bunch of players before we qualified (for Euro 2016) and I fought against that because they had not earned that tag.

But they have earned it now. This group of players have made a difference, and they have gone one step further than anybody else that has come before them.

Coleman made clear that his job now is to make sure his team do not freeze when they take to the pitch on Monday night.

There is nothing to fear, nothing to worry about, he added. We have got to make sure the players enjoy the experience.

They have created this situation, where the excitement in the country is incredible. They must not forget to enjoy it also.

It is as big as anything we have been involved in. We’ve got to wear the jersey and give everything you have got.

I can forgive our players for anything but I can’t forgive them if they don’t empty on the pitch when they put the jersey on. They always do.

