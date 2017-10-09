Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Adams was active for the game only 10 days after leaving their win over the Chicago Bears on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in a suspension for Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan – he had seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Dak Prescott had given Cowboys the lead on an 11-yard TD run with a minute and 13 seconds remaining, to cap a 17-play drive that lasted almost nine minutes.

But, that was enough time for Rodgers to march the Packers (4-1) down the field for the winning score, nine months after doing the same in their Divisional Round playoff win over Dallas, which was clinched with a field goal.

Green Bay had gone ahead earlier in the fourth quarter on Damarius Randall’s 21-yard interception return for a TD, for the third of five lead changes in final quarter of the game – the Packers had rallied from being 15 points down at 21-6 in the first half.

Rookie running back Aaron Jones impressed for the visitors, becoming the first Green Bay running back with 100 yards in his first start as a rookie since Samkon Gado in 2005. He had 19 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott, meanwhile, ended a three-game drought without 100 yards, finishing with 116 yards on 29 carries, but the Cowboys (2-3) still slipped to a third defeat, matching the number of losses they managed in the entire 2016 season.

Elsewhere in the other late games in the NFL….

Seahawks 16-10 Rams

Seattle slowed Los Angeles’ league-leading offense to pull even with the Rams in the NFC West. Both teams are 3-2.

The Rams took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, but had five turnovers in the game and were unsuccessful on four trips to the redzone as the Seahawks then reeled off 16 unanswered points for the win.

Ravens 30-17 Raiders

Joe Flacco passed for 222 yards, Mike Wallace caught three passes for 133 yards and Baltimore ended a two-game losing streak on the road in Oakland.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith scored on a 47-yard fumble return in the first quarter for the Ravens (3-2), who moved into a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

The Raiders (2-3), meanwhile, lost their third straight game and look lost without quarterback Derek Carr, who is still out with a broken bone in his back – replacement EJ Manuel completed 13 of 26 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown.

