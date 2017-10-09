Isle Of Green Party Awarded At National Conference

The Isle of Wight Green Party has picked up an award at its national conference in Harrogate.

It has been rewarded for its ‘Inspiring Election Campaign 2017’, in both local council and General Election campaigns.

Yesterday (Sunday) co-leaders Caroline Lucas MP (pictured here in Newport) and Jonathan Bartley presented seven ‘Big Thank You’ national awards to campaigners and local groups across England and Wales.

Ms Lucas praised the Isle of Wight Greens for their progress. She said:

“We’ve been inspired to see how you came together as a team, put together a strategy and worked your socks off to get a fantastic result to build upon in the future.”

As Isle of Wight Radio reported, it has proved to be a busy summer season for the Island’s political leaders at their party conferences.

