The ancestry of the Isle of Wight MP is being commemorated on the outskirts of Newport.

Bob Seely was at the Island Riding Centre to see new holiday accommodation named in honour of his ancestor’s famous battle partner.

General Jack Seely, Bob Seely’s Great, Great Uncle, and his noble steed, Warrior faced the bullets and bombs of the WWI front line together, before returning to the peaceful surroundings of a Newport stables four years later.

Warrior became known as “the horse the Germans could not kill” and the story of the pair was immortalised in Jack Seely’s book ‘Warrior’.

There’s a sculpture of Jack Seely and Warrior which can be seen at Carisbrooke Castle.

Listen to the Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely speaking at the Island Riding Centre on Saturday:

