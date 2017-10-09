A man has been jailed for robbing a Post Office in St Helens at knife-point.

Officers were called at 4.30pm on May 23 where a man was said to have threatened staff with a knife and stole hundreds of pounds. No-one was hurt.

David Warner, 44 of Field Lane, St Helens, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

As reported by Isle of Wight Radio, Mr Warner was charged on May 25 this year (2017).

On Friday, he was sentenced to 63 months for the robbery and 12 months for possession of the knife to run concurrently.

He will have an extended licence of five years.

Comments

comments