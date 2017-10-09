Spooks and Sparks is back for 2017!

Isle of Wight Radio is teaming up with Newport Parish Council to host the family friendly Spooks and Sparks fireworks spectacular at Victoria Recreation Ground in Newport on Saturday, 4 November.

Last year’s event sold out, so make sure you get your tickets before the event!

This year, thousands of adults and children are invited to join in the fun which will include live music and entertainment, food, refreshments – and, of course a stunning fireworks display.

Isle of Wight Radio will also be playing the Wightfibre Speedtest Challenge – LIVE!

There will be plenty of family fun and your invited to dress up in your best (not so scary) Halloween outfits! There will be a prize for Best Fancy Dress on the night.

Tickets are priced: £5 Adults (13 and over) , £2 Children (Under 13), Free for Under 5s.

Gates open at 4.30pm with fireworks scheduled for 7pm.

Here is a video of last year’s Spooks and Sparks:

Tickets can be purchased online (booking fees apply) here –

https:// www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ spooks-sparks-2017-tickets- 38534877857

Also available from the following outlets (cash only):

Isle of Wight Radio, Dodnor Industrial Estate, Newport

Newport Parish Council, The Riverside Centre, Newport

Dragonfly, Upper St. James Street, Newport

From Newport Parish Council

Limited parking will be available on Vectis Field – just a short walk from the Victoria Recreation Ground. For further information contact [email protected]

If purchasing tickets online through Eventbrite, booking fees apply. Tickets non-refundable. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. No parking on site unless disabled. No alcohol, sparklers or Chinese Lanterns.

