A West Wight charity that helps people in the community has been given more than a thousand pounds by Wight AID, to help extend its services.
West Wight Timebank relies on volunteers, who donate their time in exchange for ‘credits’ – which can then be ‘spent’ by asking for help on task they need to get done.
Volunteering tasks range from looking after pets to cleaning up gardens – or simply just sitting and having a chat over a cup of tea.
The charity has been given £1,600 by Wight AID – the money will be used to help the charity to meet it’s four outcomes set for this year.
These outcomes include starting up a family swap and drop scheme, which needs tables and shelving – and setting up food distribution services for the area. The money will also help to buy resources for projects that help people with Alzheimer’s and dementia – and to expand the chairty’s garden.
West Wight Timebank Founder, Sally Gaeta said:
“We’re absolutely delighted to receive that money because it will really help us to achieve our outcomes for this year. It helps with the sort of things we would struggle without – and although it doesn’t sound a lot – to us it means a great deal.”
Other charities that have also recently received money from Wight AID are Medina Valley Centre, Cowes Sailability Club, Wight Nature Fund and Age UK Isle of Wight.