Concerned residents in Ryde called Isle of Wight Radio today (Tuesday) after seeing hovercraft seeming to be in difficulty in the Solent.

Isle of Wight Radio was first contacted just before 12pm after one of the older hovercraft appeared to have become stranded just off Ryde. One of the company’s new multi-million pound craft was also on scene.

It has since been confirmed the cross-Solent operator is carrying out sea trials in preparation to re-introduce its two new craft into service.

Training is continuing this afternoon.

