There’s a new Chair of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

NHS Improvement (NHSI) has confirmed Vaughan Thomas has been appointed with immediate effect.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is the Island’s principal provider of secondary healthcare services including hospital, ambulance, community and learning disability and mental health services, serving a population of 140,000.

Who Is Vaughan Thomas?

He’s been a regular visitor to the Island since 1986 and more recently has purchased a home on the Island.

Vaughan is a Chartered Accountant with experience as a professional advisor, chief executive, and entrepreneur. He has various roles as director, non-executive director and trustee. He is a former partner of PriceWaterhouseCoopers and European Chief Executive at CB Richard Ellis. Vaughan has been a Non-Executive Director of the Trust since September 2016.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Thomas said it’ll be a demanding role:

“It is a real privilege to serve the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Together we face an exciting and demanding challenge responding to the Care Quality Commission’s inadequate rating which resulted in the Trust being placed in special measures. Our aim is to get to a good rating as soon as we can.”

Mr Thomas takes over from Eve Richardson OBE who announced her intention to stand down to become the chair of the Island’s independent stakeholder reference group earlier this year.

Mr Thomas’ appointment runs for two years from 2nd October 2017 to 1st October 2019.

