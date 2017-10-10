Items of jewellery have been stolen in a burglary on the Isle of Wight.

A number of items, including a ring were taken from a house in the Duver Road area of the village.

In total, four rings, two Omega Ladies and Bulova Gents watches and some cufflinks were taken.

The items are thought to be valued at around £20,000 and said to have a lot of sentimental value.

The burglary happened sometime between 25 September and 1 October.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44170380648.

