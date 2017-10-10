Jobs are set to be cut at BAE Systems in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, as the firm announces thousands of redundancies.

There are 242 people currently employed at the Cowes base. It is not yet known how many will be affected by the cuts – the firm has told Isle of Wight Radio there is “no set number”.

BAE Systems has confirmed that it aims to cut 375 Maritime Services roles – with 340 of those being in the Portsmouth and Solent area, including the Isle of Wight.

In total the firm is looking to make 1,900 people redundant through its voluntary redundancy programme – affecting bases across the country.

A spokesperson for BAE has said:

“The company is moving to a more streamlined structure, which focuses on the air, maritime and land sectors, which better reflects our customers, is more efficient and will support faster decision-making, and ultimately help us be more responsive and effective for our customers. It will put us in a stronger position to win new business and ensure we can deliver efficiently and effectively for our customers.”

