“I’ve been in a bad place in my past and I know how children need to feel accepted and part of the group,” says the Isle of Wight’s Nikki Flux-Edmonds, who is setting up a charitable organisation in the name of her daughter Keziah.

The aim of Kezi’s Kindness is to help young Islanders in need, in small ways (such as buying them a new coat, some toys, or a trip out), but to pass on the gifts discreetly, to avoid embarrassment.

It’s about kindness not charity, explains Nikki, and her goal is to make people feel happy:

“Keziah would want them to feel that way without the embarrassment of somebody else giving it to them. It isn’t charity. It’s a little bit of love from Keziah. “As soon as we get our charity number, we’ve had Waitrose, the Co-op and Adsa say they will try to help fundraise. People have been very enthusiastic. “I’m very excited for Keziah to be remembered for something so special. It gives me a warm feeling and I know she’d be happy.”

The paperwork has already been filled out and a charity number is imminent. A fundraising event is planned for November and there is even an event in the diary for next year.

In the meantime, Nikki is continuing her work to set up a memorial garden in East Cowes, outside Keziah’s former primary school. She has funds set aside and is waiting for the land to be transferred.

And Nikki says she knows what will mark success for Kezi’s Kindness:

“I would like there to be a great number of children who have had a little tiny moment of being part of a group…for even a day. Then we will have been a success.”

