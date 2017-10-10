The demolition of the former Carlton Hotel on Sandown seafront is underway.

It is being knocked down before being re-built as a Premier Inn.

The company is investing more than £9 million to create a 100-bedroom hotel on the Esplanade, which is set to open in summer 2019.

Geoff Cook, senior project and programme manager at Whitbread, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“The demolition of the old Carlton Hotel is currently under way, and once we’ve finished with the site clearance and preparatory work we’ll be able to start construction on the brand new building. “The new Premier Inn hotel and restaurant are then due to open mid 2019.”

