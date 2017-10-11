The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has been called to Cowes Enterprise College today (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said it was called to the school at 12.10pm to reports of a female falling from a balcony.

The ambulance service has said it has one ambulance and an RRV vehicle at the school – along with the air ambulance.

It is understood children were kept on ‘lockdown’ in classrooms for a short time, but Isle of Wight Radio has been told lessons have now resumed.

UPDATED STORY HERE – http://iwradio.co.uk/2017/10/11/girl-suffers-serious-injuries-in-fall-at-cowes-enterprise-college/

