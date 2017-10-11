The Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Community Choir has joined forces with choirs from across the country, and is aiming to clinch the number one album spot this Christmas.

The choirs have come together to form a group called ‘“Choirs with Purpose”, which have put together a Christmas charity album.

Earl Mountbatten’s Choir is part of UK Hospices Choir – each choir on the album will have one track, and all singers come together for one special single.

The collective album is called “Stand Together” – it aims to ‘inspire hope during difficult times’ – and it’s available for pre-order now. All profits from the album are going to be divided between the choirs’ charities.

It also features Britain’s Got Talent finalists, Missing People Choir – and the chart topping Greenwich and Lewisham NHS Choir.

Leader of Earl Mountbatten Community Choir, Fraser Simpson, said:

“Considering our choir only launched in January, it is amazing how far we have come together! I’m so delighted that the Isle of Wight is represented among the 1600 singers on the album, and I hope that people will feel able to support it by pre-ordering their copy.”

Chief Executive, Nigel Hartley said:

“Music plays such an important part of what we do every day in hospice care, and our community choir has become an integral part of that – both for people receiving care and support, but also for members of the public who just want to come and be together socially through singing. I really hope that album is a huge success and that people get joy from listening to it.”

