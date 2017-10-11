The energy regulator has urged household suppliers to help move customers onto better value deals, as it moves to banish default tariffs.

Ofgem announced a series of measures aimed at protecting bill-payers from the highest charges.

These were in advance of Government efforts to cap, what Prime Minister Theresa May called, rip-off standard variable tariffs (SVTs) – a default price for electricity and gas that is often the most expensive.

Half of UK households are still on SVTs despite a pick-up in switching.

The watchdog said it would need legislation in place to enforce a cap on default tariffs.

In the meantime it said it was introducing new rules to allow suppliers to roll customers coming to the end of their contracts onto another fixed deal instead of a poor value standard variable tariff.

It warned companies it would be monitoring the market carefully to ensure new deals did not become a vehicle to penalise customers who fail to switch.

In support of efforts to bolster switching, Ofgem said it was also proposing that consumers receive automatic

compensation if their switch goes wrong.

The regulator’s headline measure was that it was to extend price protection to one million more vulnerable customers this winter – saving them an average £120 – through its pre-payment safeguard tariff.

Dermot Nolan, chief executive of Ofgem, said: Ofgem shares the Government’s concern that the energy market is not working for all consumers and is determined to reduce the detriment suffered by those overpaying for their energy, particularly those who are vulnerable.

The Government’s proposed bill to provide price protection to those who remain on poor value default deals, such as the standard variable tariff, will give these households peace of mind about the price they pay for their energy.

In the meantime, we expect suppliers to do more to get customers on poor value default tariffs onto better deals.

The draft bill is expected to be published on Thursday.

Confirmation that the PM was targeting SVTs was met with dismay by some major energy firms and the country’s largest business lobby group, the CBI.

British Gas owner Centrica and fellow ‘big six’ supplier SSE saw their share values come under further pressure.

They argue intervention in the market does not promote competition.

http://ooyala.news.sky.com/wxZXZ3YzE6NLTAIRmZEi4WnLA-mkeFko/DOcJ-FxaFrRg4gtDEwOjM3NjowODE7Tz

(c) Sky News 2017: Energy regulator aims to end default tariffs to protect customers

Comments

comments