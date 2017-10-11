A girl has suffered serious, but non life-threatening injuries, after falling from a balcony at Cowes Enterprise College.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said it was called to the school at 12.10pm today (Wednesday) to reports of a female falling from a balcony.

The ambulance service has said it has one ambulance and an RRV vehicle at the school – along with the air ambulance.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We were called at 12.57pm to reports of a teenage girl suffering serious injuries understood to be as a result of a fall from height at Cowes Enterprise College. “The injuries are not deemed life-threatening. “Officers are on scene at this time, but the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious.”

*Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“One of our students is being treated in hospital for injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening, after a fall today. Our thoughts are with her, her family and friends. “As an Academy we are providing every help we can for our students and staff, including making professional counselling available. We would ask that the family’s and the school’s privacy is respected.”

