The Island’s NHS Trust and Isle of Wight Council are encouraging people to take advantage of free flu jabs.

It comes after a severe flu outbreak in Australia and New Zealand this year – Public Health England are warning the NHS to ‘brace itself’.

People who find themselves most at risk of flu are entitled to the free flu jab on offer.

That includes:

Over 65’s

Pregnant women

People with underlying health conditions – like long-term heart or respiratory disease.

People with weakened immune systems

Isle of Wight NHS Trust Chief Executive, Maggie Oldham, said:

“Flu is a really unpleasant illness, particularly for our most vulnerable patients and it is essential that people take steps to protect themselves during the winter months. Every year we offer the flu vaccine to all NHS staff to help protect them from contracting the virus and passing it to others and it is extremely important in the interests of patient care that our healthcare workers, who are more likely to be exposed to the influenza virus, have the vaccination.”

Isle of Wight Council’s Chief Executive, John Metcalfe said:

“All of our front line staff are encouraged to get their flu vaccination, because this can help to minimise spread of the virus within the community. I would urge people who are most at risk from flu to take up their offer of a free NHS vaccine, to protect themselves, their families and the wider community.”

