Sadio Mane faces six weeks out for Liverpool after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty.

The 25-year-old will miss this weekend’s game against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Premier League, after suffering the problem in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Cape Verde in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

Mane was substituted in the 89th minute of Senegal’s win, and Liverpool have now confirmed the player’s injury.

The forward was named among FIFA’s 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon d’Or award on Monday, but will now face further time out for Liverpool having already missed three games through suspension following his red card against Manchester City.

The former Southampton player scored 13 Premier League goals last season despite missing the whole of January due to the African Nations Cup and the final six weeks of the campaign with a knee injury.

Mane already has three in four league matches for Jurgen Klopp’s so far in the current season.

I4ZmJ5YzE6cjdhWDdupgb92UyLMwN68e

(c) Sky News 2017: Sadio Mane set to miss six weeks for Liverpool with hamstring injury

Comments

comments