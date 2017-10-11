Isle of Wight Radio’s Tussle of the Trees is back for another year with Busy Bee Garden Centre in Ryde!

Christmas time is almost here, and we’re celebrating by giving you the chance to win hundreds of pounds worth of prizes with Busy Bee Garden Centre! Busy Bee is celebrating the return of its famous ‘Christmas World’ for 2017!

Every year, two teams from Isle of Wight Radio go head to head at Christmas World at Busy Bee to be crowned the winner of ‘Tussle of the Trees’. This year it’s Paul and Emily from the breakfast team vs Heather and Glyn from the afternoon team!

Each team will decorate their tree with fabulous decorations from Christmas World at Busy Bee, and you get the chance to win some goodies for yourself – all you’ve got to do is vote for your favourite tree!

For your chance to win a £200 voucher to spend in store, head down to Busy Bee, check out the trees, and put your vote in the win bin!

That’s far from all though! We’ve also got a hoard of £50 vouchers to win on our website! All you need to do is vote online and you’ll be entered into the draw!

Terms and conditions: Isle of Wight Radio terms and conditions apply. You must live on the island to enter. Busy Bee terms and conditions may apply.

