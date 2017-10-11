Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely received assurances today that the Government will support Island workers facing redunancy at BAE Systems’ Cowes factory.

Bob Seely has been asking the Department of Work and Pensions minister, Claire Perry in Parliament that those potentially losing their jobs at the defence giant’s Newport Road facility should be supported.

The MP has said he spoke with BAE representatives this morning and asked how affected Isle of Wight workers will be helped, as well as highlighting the importance of the advanced radar programme on the Island, both for the UK Defence Industry and for Island jobs.

In reply, the minister said the DWP has a rapid response team that will visit BAE sites to talk to those affected and to make sure they were aware of their rights and opportunities.

She added:

“I understand his point about the Isle of Wight and I will make sure that is reflected into any work that is going forward.”

Speaking after the Urgent Questions debate, Bob said he has been told up to 18 jobs were at risk at the 242-employee facility, which is part of the company’s maritime division, but he had also been told that the work on the radar programme was largely unaffected by the job cuts.

MP Bob Seely said it’s a difficult time for those affected:

“This is very unfortunate news for Island BAE staff as Christmas approaches. My hope is the majority, if not all, of these losses can be accommodated through voluntary redundancy.”

Urgent Question BAE Bob Seely asks the Minister of State in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy about the announced Job Losses by BAE Systems

