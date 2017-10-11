Isle of Wight Radio Feel Good Friday’s are back – and this time we’ve teamed up with Blackgang Chine to celebrate the all new Blackgang Illuminations!

Blackgang Chine is celebrating it’s brand new autumn attraction – the Blackgang Illuminations! See the park come alive as the sun goes down and the lights come on – experience the magic of Blackgang in a whole new dimension!

We’ve got a family pass for Blackgang Chine up for grabs so you and the family can experience the illuminations for yourself. For your chance to win enter here!

Terms and conditions: Isle of Wight Radio Terms and Conditions apply. Blackgang Chine’s terms and conditions apply. You must live on the Isle of Wight to enter.

Comments

comments