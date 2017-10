A drifting life raft sparked an alert off the south coast off the Isle of Wight this morning (Thursday).

Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat was alerted to the craft by Solent Coastguard at around 5.30am.

The crew managed to locate the raft and bring it safely back to shore, returning to base at Sandown around 8am.

Isle of Wight Radio understands a vessel had lost a life raft in the Solent recently, and it has now been confirmed it is the same life raft.

