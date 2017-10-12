The Isle of Wight’s first ever Wight Feather Festival is happening this weekend in Newport.

The event is being organised by Nick Scurr who wants to raise money and awareness for two important causes – Wessex Cancer Trust and community support group, The Other Side of the Screen.

Several Isle of Wight bands will be performing, while Leeds band Red Light Revival and a Reggae Ska band from Birmingham called The Underclass will be headlining.

Organiser, Nick Scurr, explained the poignant reason behind the event:

“My wife became unwell due to cancer last year, so I wanted to do something for charities to help other charities – it’s really quite special. “I want it to be completely different to other festivals on the Island. A lot are profit based, but this is about community spirit. For everybody to give up their time for free is truly amazing. “I don’t want the event to be advertised around pity. I’m trying to create something positive. “We have some great entertainment on the day, as well as a raffle. I must say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us so far.”

There will be entertainment from 11am until 11pm at the Riverside Centre in Newport. Tickets are £10 and children free (must be accompanied by an adult). More information can be found here – https://www.facebook.com/ WightFeatherFestival/

