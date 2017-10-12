Was your Isle of Wight ancestor at a key World War One battle?

Today (Thursday), Carisbrooke Castle’s chapel is hosting a memorial service today to commemorate The Battle of Passchendaele.

Islanders with a connection to it are being invited to take part. It was also known as the Third Battle of Ypres.

It took place on the Western Front, between July and November 2017 and lasted 105 days. Around a third of a million British and Allied soldiers were killed or wounded.

Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White, High Sheriff Ben Rouse and Councillor Lora Peacey Wilcox, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, will be among those attending the ceremony.

The Service will be held at the Chapel of St Nicholas in Castro at Carisbrooke Castle, which is the site of the Island’s War Memorial.

It will be held at 4 pm today.

Email [email protected] or call 07971 234809 for more information.

