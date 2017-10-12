Joseph Parker could offer a world title fight to Tyson Fury if he cannot agree a unification clash with Anthony Joshua, says the WBO champion’s promoter.

The New Zealander retained his WBO heavyweight belt with a points victory over Tyson’s cousin Hughie Fury in Manchester last month and David Higgins of Duco Events is considering options for a title defence in December before returning to Britain for a big name fight.

Joshua remains a possible opponent for Parker, but Higgins is yet to discuss terms and believes an alternative fight against Fury could even be staged at the home of Manchester United.

Higgins exclusively told Sky Sports: I honestly do believe that Tyson Fury will make a comeback and if Hearn’s offer for Joshua is anything less than respectable, then we would rather go to Old Trafford and fight Tyson Fury on a 50-50, or something like that.

Fury’s future remains unclear, with a date yet to be confirmed for his UK Anti-Doping hearing, although Higgins is hopeful that the 29-year-old is cleared to make a return next year.

It will be very interesting to see what Tyson does and I for one would love to see him back, said Higgins. There is mutual respect between the camps.

There is a certain natural justice really, because Joseph has Tyson’s belt, one he vacated. Joseph beat his cousin Hughie and so this would be poetic in a way if Tyson and Joe squared off one day in front of a sold out Old Trafford.

Joshua defends his WBA ‘super’ and IBF titles against Pulev in Cardiff on October 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Higgins believes that questions marks remain about the British champion’s punch resistance.

Let’s look at the facts. The fact is that Joshua has been laid on his back. Dillian Whyte dusted him up, Klitschko put him on his back.

I’ll tell you this, Joseph Parker has not ever, not once been laid on his back. Joshua won’t run like Hughie did and if him and Joseph stand and trade, I know who has the better chin – it’s Parker.

