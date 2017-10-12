A man has appeared in court following an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Shanklin.

Police were called shortly after 8.50pm on Wednesday 4 October to a flat on Atherley Road.

It was reported that two men carrying a hammer and a baton had assaulted a 27 year-old man and stole cash.

The victim was later treated for injuries to his head – and, according to the victim’s family – also suffered serious injuries to his jaw.

As part of a Hampshire Constabulary investigation, 29 year-old Ben Entwistle, of no fixed abode, has been charged with aggravated burglary.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he was further remanded to appear at court on 6 November.

Entwistle is the second man to be charged in relation to this investigation.

Earlier this month, 25 year-old Jak Dylan Wilkie, of Bridge Road in Cowes, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates on 6 November 2017.

