Police are investigating after a motorbike was stolen from Ryde and set on fire.

Hampshire Constabulary says it was taken from High Street last night (Wednesday) between 6pm and midnight.

The Suzuki bike was later discovered in Dame Anthonys Close at 12.15am after firefighters were called to reports of a motorbike on fire.

The owner has been informed.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting 44170395486.

Comments

comments