Teams of riot officers were called to high-security Long Lartin prison after dozens of inmates attacked staff.

Tornado teams of riot officers were dispatched to the Category A prison in Worcestershire on Wednesday night, which has a capacity of 622.

A Prison Service spokesman said the incident was resolved by specially trained staff and there were no reported injuries.

He added: We do not tolerate violence in our prisons, and are clear that those responsible will be referred to the police and could spend longer behind bars.

Sky News 2017: Riot officers called in as inmates attack guards at Long Lartin prison

