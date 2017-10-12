Isle of Wight Radio are currently expanding their team and are looking to recruit a Multi Media Sales Executive.

You will be selling Radio, Print and Digital advertising solutions. You will be responsible for generating and managing new and existing accounts, this is an ideal opportunity for someone who is passionate about the media and helping to develop Island businesses through marketing and advertising.

Salary dependent on experience, along with bonus scheme, company car and iPad.

Do You:

Have an entrepreneurial spirit to spot new opportunities, along with the drive to generate new business streams?

Have a Media Sales background?

Have a strong knowledge of sales processes and field sales experience?

Have a creative and solution focused mindset?

Salary: Dependent on experience + Bonus scheme and company car

Contract Term: Permanent

Contract Type: Full time

Location: Newport

Posted on 21 September 2017

Closing Date: October 16th 2017

If this sounds like an opportunity you want to grab, we would love to hear from you! Please send us your most recent CV and a brief cover letter, detailing your previous experience and why you would be the ideal person to join the team.

Send us your CV and a tell us why you would like to work with us – email: [email protected]

Comments

comments