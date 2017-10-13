It has touched the lives of thousands of Islanders and now the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice is marking its 35th anniversary.

In May, the Newport hospice held a service to mark the achievement of its loyal staff and volunteers who have dedicated their efforts to help patients and their families.

Today (Friday) marks exactly 35 years since the Earl Mountbatten Hospice was officially opened by the Duchess of Kent (on 13 October 1982).

Instrumental to the event running smoothly was Consultant Respiratory Physician Dr Desmond Murphy. Dr Murphy gave a speech alongside HRH Duchess of Kent and Mr Douglas Naylor, Chairman of the Isle of Wight Health Authority. He has been recalling the day,

“Satisfaction. Happiness about how well the day had gone. I think most of all I was so impressed with the Duchess. She would probably be one of the most special people that I’ve had the pleasure to have met.”

Former police officer Roger Poynter was the official Royal driver on the day HRH Duchess of Kent visited and he later drove Earl Mountbatten to his official engagements. On one occasion, Mr Poynter faced a major challenge,

“On that day I’d got out of the car and as I stepped out there was a horrible noise. The trousers of my suit had torn right the way up the back to the waistband!”

Tutor Wendy Young worked at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice in its early days. She remembers things being very different,

“It was seven or eight beds. It was a tiny place. There was no room for any office so my car was my office and I used to have tutorials in my car. And my car boot held all my notes.”

Monica Dale was a nurse in the early days of the Earl Mountbatten Hospice and says her work allowed her the chance to spend more time with those she was caring for,

“Hospice care is something that enables me as a nurse to give time and quality care to get to know an individual and their family and make their last days hopefully happy.”

Kay Lang, from Bembridge, gave 25 years of her life to volunteering at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. In 2014 she stepped aside, aged 90 years old.

“Although there is a recognised pattern for grief, each case was different. It was very rewarding to see them growing stronger. I felt that I gained so much more from them than I was able to give them. It was a great privilege.”

How do you remember the Earl Mountbatten Hospice? Here are a few of our pictures from across the years…