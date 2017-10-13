A quick dash to pick up some chicken nuggets has ended up costing an Isle of Wight driver hundreds of pounds.

Police on the Island said a car was seized for allegedly having no insurance.

Hampshire Constabulary said the driver now faces a fine of up to £300, vehicle recovery fees of £150 and 6 points on their driving licence – all for a £2.99 box of nuggets.

For the cost of the fine, you could actually buy 150 boxes of chicken nuggets.

Twitter: @HantsResponseCops

The Toyota was recovered on Lane End Road, on behalf of police, by Stag Lane Motors.

