A quick dash to pick up some chicken nuggets has ended up costing an Isle of Wight driver hundreds of pounds.

Police on the Island said a car was seized for allegedly having no insurance.

Hampshire Constabulary said the driver now faces a fine of up to £300, vehicle recovery fees of £150 and 6 points on their driving licence – all for a £2.99 box of nuggets.

For the cost of the fine, you could actually buy 150 boxes of chicken nuggets.

The Toyota was recovered on Lane End Road, on behalf of police, by Stag Lane Motors.

