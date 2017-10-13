A dumper truck collided with several parked cars along Bluebell Meadows in Newport last night (Thursday), according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary says officers were called to reports of a truck stolen from a building site in Godric Road at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Police say a dumper truck collided with several parked cars and damaged gardens in the ares of Bluebell Meadwows.

Officers attended the scene at 10.11pm and located the truck which had been in the collision.

A 19 year old man from Newport was arrested in connection to the incident – and is currently being held in custody.

