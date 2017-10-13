In The Shadow Of Cowes’ Hammerhead Crane: Medina Yard Plans Submitted To The Council

Hundreds of homes and numerous businesses, planned for a former Cowes shipbuilding site, move a step closer from today (Friday). The Harrison Trust and JTP have applied to the Isle of Wight Council for a mix of full and outline permission, to reimagine what was once the J Samuel White yard.

The Medina Yard development plans are now available for comment on the Isle of Wight Council’s website.

What used to be the historic J Samuel White shipbuilding site, the yard hit by fire in 2016, could house up to 535 residential units and up to 18,630 sqm of non-residential floor space, if the scheme is given the green light.

Permission is being sought for landscaping, the reconstruction of the sea-wall, and a

new public slipway. A number of existing buildings would be demolished and those behind the plans also want to partly demolish the J Samuel White building itself.

The yard is close to the mouth of the River Medina and lies adjacent to Cowes Youth Centre, as well as Thetis and Arctic Roads.

The Harrison Trust and architect firm JTP revealed their ideas for the area in 2013, with a series of community workshops in the town.

Now, alongside hundreds of residential units, they say they want to create business opportunities, incorporating retail, financial, and food and drink enterprises. Hundreds of parking and cycle spaces are also included in the plans.

Meanwhile, work continues to refurbish the historic listed Hammerhead Crane, which will be retained as part of any development.

