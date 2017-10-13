The Isle of Wight marked 100 years since the Battle of Passchendaele with a ceremony at Carisbrooke Castle yesterday (Thursday).

It was known as the third battle of Ypres – people from across the Island gathered in the castle’s chapel for a service remembering those who fought in the battle in 1917.

Prayers and hymns were sung – and two minutes silence was held for remembrance.

Among those honouring their relatives was Lord Lietenant, Major General Martin White – who said:

“Whenever I go into that little chapel its always quite moving, especially because some of those names on the wall belong to my relatives. It’s always moving – and this was no exception. the service was quite sober – but on the other hand it was quite upbeat as well”

