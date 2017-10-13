A 19 year old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a dumper truck which crashed into several vehicles in Newport.
Hampshire Constabulary says officers were called to reports of a truck stolen from a building site in Godric Road at around 10pm yesterday evening.
Police say a dumper truck collided with several parked cars and damaged gardens in the area of Bluebell Meadows.
Ben Cooney of Atkinson Drive, Newport, has been charged with:
- Aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over
- Driving without a licence
- Drink driving
- Driving without insurance
- Five counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000
He will appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday).