A 19 year old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a dumper truck which crashed into several vehicles in Newport.

Hampshire Constabulary says officers were called to reports of a truck stolen from a building site in Godric Road at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Police say a dumper truck collided with several parked cars and damaged gardens in the area of Bluebell Meadows.

Ben Cooney of Atkinson Drive, Newport, has been charged with:

Aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over

Driving without a licence

Drink driving

Driving without insurance

Five counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000

He will appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday).

