A 19 year old man has been charged in connection with the theft of a dumper truck which crashed into several vehicles in Newport.

Hampshire Constabulary says officers were called to reports of a truck stolen from a building site in Godric Road at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Police say a dumper truck collided with several parked cars and damaged gardens in the area of Bluebell Meadows.

A damaged front garden and car at Bluebell Meadows in Newport

Ben Cooney of Atkinson Drive, Newport, has been charged with:

  • Aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over
  • Driving without a licence
  • Drink driving
  • Driving without insurance
  • Five counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000

He will appear at the Isle of Wight Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday).

Comments

comments