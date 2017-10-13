Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz got the better of Carolina Panthers counterpart Cam Newton in a 28-23 win on Thursday night.

Wentz threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns off 30 attempts, while Newton was intercepted three times and managed only 239 yards off 52 passing attempts on an off night for the Carolina QB.

The Eagles now move to 5-1 on the season, and stay in control of the NFC East, while the Panthers slip to 4-2 and back to second spot in the NFC South.

Newton had given the Panthers a 10-3 lead in the second quarter with his 51st career rushing TD – his best work of the night was done with his legs, picking up 71 yards on 11 runs.

The Eagles then turned two of Newton’s picks, deep in Panthers territory, into 15 points, with a pair of touchdown receptions for tight end Zach Ertz – and LaGarrette Blount’s two-point conversion – giving them a 18-10 lead in the third quarter. Wentz then added a 24-yard strike to Nelson Agholor in the fourth quarter to extend their lead.

Newton found rookie running back Christian McCaffrey from a yard out to reduce that lead once again but, with two chances late on to take the lead, the Panthers QB was picked off for a third time and then the team turned over on downs.

Another blow for Carolina was that their middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was placed into the concussion protocol following a collision with Eagles pulling guard Brandon Brooks. Kuechly has missed nine games over the past two seasons with two concussions.

All of the Eagles’ touchdowns came after Kuechly left the game late in the second quarter.

(c) Sky News 2017: Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton intercepted three times in home loss

