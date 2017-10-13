The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

13 October 2017

Application No: P/01113/17 Alt Ref: TCP/01413/L

Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Blackwater Service Station, Blackwater, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303BQ

Proposal: Proposed change of use from former plant hire and haulage depot to car

showroom, workshop and covered valet building including associated car parking

and sales display areas

Easting: 450648.2 Northing: 86287.2

Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01113/17

Application No: P/01135/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30030/J

Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch

Location: Arreton Barns, Main Road, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed 2 no. craft units

Easting: 453358.4 Northing: 86765.9

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01135/17

Application No: P/01123/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32220/C

Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Fovant Cottage, Sherborne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355RY

Proposal: Variation of condition 4 on P/00329/15 – TCP/32220 to allow alterations to window

on east elevation

Easting: 464399.6 Northing: 88339

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01123/17

Application No: P/01198/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21028/F

Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight

Location: Clockhouse, Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304EJ

Proposal: Proposed single storey extension (revised scheme)

Easting: 439251.5 Northing: 84080.6

Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01198/17

Application No: P/00496/16 Alt Ref: TCP/28471/A

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina

Location: land bounded by River Medina/Cowes Youth Centre/, Medina Road/Thetis

Road/Pelham Road/, Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Hybrid planning application for mixed-use re-development to provide up to 535

residential units and up to 18630 sqm of non-residential floor space and

associated new public realm works, landscaping, re-construction of sea wall and

new public slipway. Comprised of the following elements:

Full planning permission for demolition of existing buildings and partial demolition

of J Samuel White building; re-development of Phase 1 at northern end of site

comprising construction of 3 building clusters (total of 9 buildings) to provide:

1. Up to 256 residential units

2. Up to 460 sqm of flexible retail, financial and professional services, food and

drink floor space (A1-A4 uses)

3. Up to 493 sqm of flexible restaurant or bar floor space (A3/A4 use)

4. Up to 1238 sqm of office and flexible workspace (B1 use)

5. Up to 689 sqm of flexible retail, financial and professional services, food and

drink, office and community use floor space (A1-A4, B1 and D1 uses)

6. Up to 242 basement car parking spaces

7. Up to 287 cycle parking spaces

Together with access, new public routes, piazza and associated landscaping

treatment, re-construction of sea wall and refurbishment of former J Samuel White

offices and Hammerhead Crane.

Outline planning permission for development at the southern end of site to provide:

1. Up to 279 residential units

2. Up to 631 sqm of flexible retail, financial and professional services, food and drink floor space (A1-A4 uses)

3. Up to 616 sqm community/museum use floor space (D1 use)

4. Up to 447 sqm Marine Training accommodation (B1 use)

5. Up to 14549 sqm of marine industrial space and storage (B2/B8 use)

6. Up to 12288 sqm of basement floor space for associated car parking and plant

area.

Together with access, new public routes and associated landscaping treatment,

re-construction of sea wall and new public slipway

(Revised plans showing changes to Phase 1 Block 2, widening of Admiralty Gate

entrance, changes to Phase 2 building parameters plans; update information

relating to the level of accommodation, visual montages, heritage assessment and

confidential viability information; reduction of residential units from 256 to

253)(readvertised)

Easting: 449876.1 Northing: 95383.7

Case Officer: Russell Chick

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00496/16

Application No: P/01110/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33234

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina

Location: Land to the rear of 6, St. Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31

Proposal: Demolition of 5 garages, proposed pair of semi detached bungalows

Easting: 449473.8 Northing: 95202.1

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01110/17

Application No: P/01205/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16114/A

Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North

Location: 3 Consort Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317SQ

Proposal: Demolition of existing garage; replacement garage with glass link; proposed 2

storey rear extension with balcony

Easting: 449599.4 Northing: 95797.8

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01205/17

Application No: P/01207/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33033/B

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne

Location: land west of Gustar Grove/Captains Parade/Abbey Walk off (known as Grace

Woodford Drive), Saunders Way, East Cowes, PO32

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of P/01134/15 – TCP/32222/D to amend layouts of

dwellings

Easting: 450681.4 Northing: 93932.5

Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01207/17

Application No: P/01002/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/33236

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne

Location: Flat 4, Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326BD

Proposal: Proposed entrance porch and reinstatement of windows

Easting: 451071.2 Northing: 95060.6

Case Officer: Lee Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01002/17

Application No: P/01003/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33236/A

Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne

Location: Flat 4, Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326BD

Proposal: Listed Building Consent for internal alterations to include new staircase &

reinstatement of windows and porch

Easting: 451071.2 Northing: 95060.6

Case Officer: Lee Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01003/17

Application No: P/01157/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06268/G

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South

Location: Freshwater Library, 41 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409AP

Proposal: Proposed extensions & alterations

Easting: 433795.7 Northing: 87094.8

Case Officer: Richard Holmes

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01157/17

Application No: P/01181/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06797/S

Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South

Location: Buttercup House, Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409HL

Proposal: Conversion of garage/outbuilding into garage and bed and breakfast

accommodation

Easting: 433791.1 Northing: 86684.6

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01181/17

Application No: P/01185/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30235/F

Parish(es): Godshill Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall

Location: 6 Hollow Glade, Godshill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383JQ

Proposal: Retention and completion of 2 bedroom dwelling house and proposed detached

garage.

Easting: 452817.1 Northing: 81666.1

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01185/17

Application No: P/01200/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33235

Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard

Location: 15a, The Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JL

Proposal: Alteration,extension & conversion of garage to form bedroom

Easting: 447850.7 Northing: 95279

Case Officer: Hayley Byrne

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01200/17

Application No: P/01137/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04219/H

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Oakwood, Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345HF

Proposal: Variation of condition no. 2 on P/01507/16 – TCP/04219/G to allow roofspace to be used as additional living accommodation with the addition of 3 no. rooflights;

removal of conditions 4, 5 & 6 to remove requirement for parking provision

Easting: 462770.8 Northing: 91592.3

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01137/17

Application No: P/01124/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23899/R

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Tesco Extra, Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 1QS

Proposal: Installation of dry cleaning unit to front of store; relocation of cycle stands

Easting: 460528.3 Northing: 90388.2

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01124/17

Application No: P/01125/17 Alt Ref: A/02487/G

Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview

Location: Tesco Extra, Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 1QS

Proposal: 3x internally illuminated fascia signs; 4x non illuminated signs; 1x etched glass

manifestation vinyl sign

Easting: 460528.3 Northing: 90388.2

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01125/17

Application No: P/01202/17 Alt Ref: A/01123/J

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West

Location: Former Argos store, Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: 1x internally illuminated fascia sign

Easting: 448093.1 Northing: 88806.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01202/17

Application No: P/01171/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33226

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke

Location: 2A Spring Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30

Proposal: Proposed additional car parking space

Easting: 448835.1 Northing: 88144.3

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01171/17

Application No: P/01176/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30552/B

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West

Location: 2 Winchat Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305XP

Proposal: Proposed two storey side extension (Revised Scheme).

Easting: 448488.1 Northing: 88543.6

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01176/17

Application No: P/01182/17 Alt Ref: TCP/18049/H

Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North

Location: 147 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301TY

Proposal: Retention of the workshop to rear of 147 High Street

Easting: 450113.4 Northing: 89240.6

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01182/17

Application No: P/01192/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33227

Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell

Location: 2 & 3 Old Church House Cottages, High Street, Whitwell, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight,

PO382PZ

Proposal: Retrospective planning application for car port, hardstanding and garden shed,

garden walls and proposed loggia.

Easting: 452090.7 Northing: 78020.3

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01192/17

Application No: P/01169/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33229

Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde East

Location: 33 and 35, Grasmere Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33

Proposal: Proposed new vehicular access with parking

Easting: 460561.6 Northing: 91756.9

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01169/17

Application No: P/01196/17 Alt Ref: LDC/32068/H

Parish(es): Sandown Ward(s): Sandown North

Location: Chalet 23, Sandown Bay Holiday Centre, Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle Of

Wight, PO368QR

Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for continued use of unit as residential dwelling

Easting: 461600.7 Northing: 85378.7

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01196/17

Application No: P/01210/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17223/D

Parish(es): Sandown Ward(s): Sandown North

Location: 46 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO368AE

Proposal: LDC for existing use of Flat as a Residential Dwelling.

Easting: 460073.8 Northing: 84275.2

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01210/17

Application No: P/01189/17 Alt Ref: TCP/12988/E

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Shalfleet Mill, Mill Road, Shalfleet, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304NE

Proposal: Demolition of an existing carport; Proposed detached garage with viewing

platform, associated balustrading and summerhouse above with external spiral

staircase; alterations to the dwelling including replacement veranda, new balcony

and new bathroom windows.

Easting: 441543.8 Northing: 89533.2

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01189/17

Application No: P/01195/17 Alt Ref: TCP/01131/B

Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Rest Harrow, Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304NQ

Proposal: Demolition of workshop, outhouse and conservatory; alterations; proposed two

storey rear extension

Easting: 441133.5 Northing: 89155.3

Case Officer: Stacey Dinning

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01195/17

Application No: P/01170/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29677/P

Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South

Location: Upper Chine Cottages and Apartments, 22A Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of

Wight, PO37

Proposal: Proposed pair of semi-detached dwellings with associated parking

Easting: 457956.2 Northing: 80564.7

Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01170/17

Application No: P/01187/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33233

Parish(es): St. Helens Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge

Location: Olivers, Duver Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331XY

Proposal: Demolition of 3 bedroom bungalow and outbuilding and replacement with 1

bedroom dwelling for private use

Easting: 463229.3 Northing: 89163.5

Case Officer: Vicki Kemp

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01187/17

Application No: P/01201/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21935/A

Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland

Location: Christchurch, Alum Bay New Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO39

Proposal: Alterations to pedestrian access to include widening of footpath & adjustment to

ground levels to improve accessiblty: internal alterations; proposed covered

walkway to annex.

Easting: 432252.3 Northing: 86360.4

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01201/17

Application No: P/01193/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/33067/C

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East

Location: Monks Bay Cottage, The Cliff Path, Bonchurch, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381RL

Proposal: Proposed alterations and extension (revised scheme)

Easting: 457951.1 Northing: 78093.7

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01193/17

Application No: P/01194/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33067/B

Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East

Location: Monks Bay Cottage, The Cliff Path, Bonchurch, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381RL

Proposal: LBC for proposed alterations and extension (revised scheme)

Easting: 457951.1 Northing: 78093.7

Case Officer: Julie Wilkins

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01194/17

Application No: P/01199/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33230

Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge

Location: 1 Brocks Copse Road, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334NP

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory

Easting: 453753.3 Northing: 92394.6

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01199/17

Application No: P/01180/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02042/C

Parish(es): Wroxall Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall

Location: 59 Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383BX

Proposal: Single storey front extension to create an Entrance Porch

Easting: 454922.6 Northing: 79448.2

Case Officer: Hayden Marsh

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01180/17

Application No: P/01175/17 Alt Ref: TCP/22063/J

Parish(es): Wroxall Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall

Location: Sandpit Barn land adjacent to 1 Sand Pit Cottage, and fronting Donkey Sanctuary,

St. Johns Road, Wroxall, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383AB

Proposal: Detached building providing holiday accommodation.

Easting: 455049 Northing: 81215.4

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01175/17

Application No: P/01209/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33231

Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight

Location: Bramleys, Station Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410QT

Proposal: Demolition of exististing conservatory to be replaced with single storey flat roof

extension, with balcony, and internal alterations

Easting: 435692 Northing: 89396.5

Case Officer: Sarah Gooch

Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01209/17

