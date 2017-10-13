The following planning applications and appeals have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
13 October 2017
Application No: P/01113/17 Alt Ref: TCP/01413/L
Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Blackwater Service Station, Blackwater, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO303BQ
Proposal: Proposed change of use from former plant hire and haulage depot to car
showroom, workshop and covered valet building including associated car parking
and sales display areas
Easting: 450648.2 Northing: 86287.2
Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01113/17
Application No: P/01135/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30030/J
Parish(es): Arreton Ward(s): Arreton & Newchurch
Location: Arreton Barns, Main Road, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed 2 no. craft units
Easting: 453358.4 Northing: 86765.9
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01135/17
Application No: P/01123/17 Alt Ref: TCP/32220/C
Parish(es): Bembridge Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Fovant Cottage, Sherborne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight, PO355RY
Proposal: Variation of condition 4 on P/00329/15 – TCP/32220 to allow alterations to window
on east elevation
Easting: 464399.6 Northing: 88339
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01123/17
Application No: P/01198/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21028/F
Parish(es): Brighstone Ward(s): Central Wight
Location: Clockhouse, Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304EJ
Proposal: Proposed single storey extension (revised scheme)
Easting: 439251.5 Northing: 84080.6
Case Officer: Lizzy Hardy
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01198/17
Application No: P/00496/16 Alt Ref: TCP/28471/A
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina
Location: land bounded by River Medina/Cowes Youth Centre/, Medina Road/Thetis
Road/Pelham Road/, Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Hybrid planning application for mixed-use re-development to provide up to 535
residential units and up to 18630 sqm of non-residential floor space and
associated new public realm works, landscaping, re-construction of sea wall and
new public slipway. Comprised of the following elements:
Full planning permission for demolition of existing buildings and partial demolition
of J Samuel White building; re-development of Phase 1 at northern end of site
comprising construction of 3 building clusters (total of 9 buildings) to provide:
1. Up to 256 residential units
2. Up to 460 sqm of flexible retail, financial and professional services, food and
drink floor space (A1-A4 uses)
3. Up to 493 sqm of flexible restaurant or bar floor space (A3/A4 use)
4. Up to 1238 sqm of office and flexible workspace (B1 use)
5. Up to 689 sqm of flexible retail, financial and professional services, food and
drink, office and community use floor space (A1-A4, B1 and D1 uses)
6. Up to 242 basement car parking spaces
7. Up to 287 cycle parking spaces
Together with access, new public routes, piazza and associated landscaping
treatment, re-construction of sea wall and refurbishment of former J Samuel White
offices and Hammerhead Crane.
Outline planning permission for development at the southern end of site to provide:
1. Up to 279 residential units
2. Up to 631 sqm of flexible retail, financial and professional services, food and drink floor space (A1-A4 uses)
3. Up to 616 sqm community/museum use floor space (D1 use)
4. Up to 447 sqm Marine Training accommodation (B1 use)
5. Up to 14549 sqm of marine industrial space and storage (B2/B8 use)
6. Up to 12288 sqm of basement floor space for associated car parking and plant
area.
Together with access, new public routes and associated landscaping treatment,
re-construction of sea wall and new public slipway
(Revised plans showing changes to Phase 1 Block 2, widening of Admiralty Gate
entrance, changes to Phase 2 building parameters plans; update information
relating to the level of accommodation, visual montages, heritage assessment and
confidential viability information; reduction of residential units from 256 to
253)(readvertised)
Easting: 449876.1 Northing: 95383.7
Case Officer: Russell Chick
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/00496/16
Application No: P/01110/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33234
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes Medina
Location: Land to the rear of 6, St. Faiths Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO31
Proposal: Demolition of 5 garages, proposed pair of semi detached bungalows
Easting: 449473.8 Northing: 95202.1
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01110/17
Application No: P/01205/17 Alt Ref: TCP/16114/A
Parish(es): Cowes Ward(s): Cowes North
Location: 3 Consort Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO317SQ
Proposal: Demolition of existing garage; replacement garage with glass link; proposed 2
storey rear extension with balcony
Easting: 449599.4 Northing: 95797.8
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01205/17
Application No: P/01207/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33033/B
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne
Location: land west of Gustar Grove/Captains Parade/Abbey Walk off (known as Grace
Woodford Drive), Saunders Way, East Cowes, PO32
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of P/01134/15 – TCP/32222/D to amend layouts of
dwellings
Easting: 450681.4 Northing: 93932.5
Case Officer: Sarah Wilkinson
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01207/17
Application No: P/01002/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/33236
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne
Location: Flat 4, Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326BD
Proposal: Proposed entrance porch and reinstatement of windows
Easting: 451071.2 Northing: 95060.6
Case Officer: Lee Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01002/17
Application No: P/01003/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33236/A
Parish(es): East Cowes Ward(s): Whippingham & Osborne
Location: Flat 4, Osborne Cottage, York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO326BD
Proposal: Listed Building Consent for internal alterations to include new staircase &
reinstatement of windows and porch
Easting: 451071.2 Northing: 95060.6
Case Officer: Lee Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01003/17
Application No: P/01157/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06268/G
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South
Location: Freshwater Library, 41 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409AP
Proposal: Proposed extensions & alterations
Easting: 433795.7 Northing: 87094.8
Case Officer: Richard Holmes
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01157/17
Application No: P/01181/17 Alt Ref: TCP/06797/S
Parish(es): Freshwater Ward(s): Freshwater South
Location: Buttercup House, Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight, PO409HL
Proposal: Conversion of garage/outbuilding into garage and bed and breakfast
accommodation
Easting: 433791.1 Northing: 86684.6
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01181/17
Application No: P/01185/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30235/F
Parish(es): Godshill Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall
Location: 6 Hollow Glade, Godshill, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383JQ
Proposal: Retention and completion of 2 bedroom dwelling house and proposed detached
garage.
Easting: 452817.1 Northing: 81666.1
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01185/17
Application No: P/01200/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33235
Parish(es): Gurnard Ward(s): Cowes West & Gurnard
Location: 15a, The Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight, PO318JL
Proposal: Alteration,extension & conversion of garage to form bedroom
Easting: 447850.7 Northing: 95279
Case Officer: Hayley Byrne
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01200/17
Application No: P/01137/17 Alt Ref: TCP/04219/H
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Oakwood, Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight, PO345HF
Proposal: Variation of condition no. 2 on P/01507/16 – TCP/04219/G to allow roofspace to be used as additional living accommodation with the addition of 3 no. rooflights;
removal of conditions 4, 5 & 6 to remove requirement for parking provision
Easting: 462770.8 Northing: 91592.3
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01137/17
Application No: P/01124/17 Alt Ref: TCP/23899/R
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Tesco Extra, Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 1QS
Proposal: Installation of dry cleaning unit to front of store; relocation of cycle stands
Easting: 460528.3 Northing: 90388.2
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01124/17
Application No: P/01125/17 Alt Ref: A/02487/G
Parish(es): Nettlestone & Seaview Ward(s): Nettlestone & Seaview
Location: Tesco Extra, Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 1QS
Proposal: 3x internally illuminated fascia signs; 4x non illuminated signs; 1x etched glass
manifestation vinyl sign
Easting: 460528.3 Northing: 90388.2
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01125/17
Application No: P/01202/17 Alt Ref: A/01123/J
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West
Location: Former Argos store, Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: 1x internally illuminated fascia sign
Easting: 448093.1 Northing: 88806.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01202/17
Application No: P/01171/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33226
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Carisbrooke
Location: 2A Spring Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO30
Proposal: Proposed additional car parking space
Easting: 448835.1 Northing: 88144.3
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01171/17
Application No: P/01176/17 Alt Ref: TCP/30552/B
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport West
Location: 2 Winchat Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO305XP
Proposal: Proposed two storey side extension (Revised Scheme).
Easting: 448488.1 Northing: 88543.6
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01176/17
Application No: P/01182/17 Alt Ref: TCP/18049/H
Parish(es): Newport Ward(s): Newport North
Location: 147 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO301TY
Proposal: Retention of the workshop to rear of 147 High Street
Easting: 450113.4 Northing: 89240.6
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01182/17
Application No: P/01192/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33227
Parish(es): Niton & Whitwell Ward(s): Chale Niton & Whitwell
Location: 2 & 3 Old Church House Cottages, High Street, Whitwell, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight,
PO382PZ
Proposal: Retrospective planning application for car port, hardstanding and garden shed,
garden walls and proposed loggia.
Easting: 452090.7 Northing: 78020.3
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01192/17
Application No: P/01169/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33229
Parish(es): Ryde Ward(s): Ryde East
Location: 33 and 35, Grasmere Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33
Proposal: Proposed new vehicular access with parking
Easting: 460561.6 Northing: 91756.9
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01169/17
Application No: P/01196/17 Alt Ref: LDC/32068/H
Parish(es): Sandown Ward(s): Sandown North
Location: Chalet 23, Sandown Bay Holiday Centre, Yaverland Road, Sandown, Isle Of
Wight, PO368QR
Proposal: Lawful Development Certificate for continued use of unit as residential dwelling
Easting: 461600.7 Northing: 85378.7
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01196/17
Application No: P/01210/17 Alt Ref: TCP/17223/D
Parish(es): Sandown Ward(s): Sandown North
Location: 46 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight, PO368AE
Proposal: LDC for existing use of Flat as a Residential Dwelling.
Easting: 460073.8 Northing: 84275.2
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01210/17
Application No: P/01189/17 Alt Ref: TCP/12988/E
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Shalfleet Mill, Mill Road, Shalfleet, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304NE
Proposal: Demolition of an existing carport; Proposed detached garage with viewing
platform, associated balustrading and summerhouse above with external spiral
staircase; alterations to the dwelling including replacement veranda, new balcony
and new bathroom windows.
Easting: 441543.8 Northing: 89533.2
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01189/17
Application No: P/01195/17 Alt Ref: TCP/01131/B
Parish(es): Shalfleet Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Rest Harrow, Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Newport, Isle Of Wight, PO304NQ
Proposal: Demolition of workshop, outhouse and conservatory; alterations; proposed two
storey rear extension
Easting: 441133.5 Northing: 89155.3
Case Officer: Stacey Dinning
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01195/17
Application No: P/01170/17 Alt Ref: TCP/29677/P
Parish(es): Shanklin Ward(s): Shanklin South
Location: Upper Chine Cottages and Apartments, 22A Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of
Wight, PO37
Proposal: Proposed pair of semi-detached dwellings with associated parking
Easting: 457956.2 Northing: 80564.7
Case Officer: Stuart Van-Cuylenburg
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01170/17
Application No: P/01187/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33233
Parish(es): St. Helens Ward(s): Brading, St Helens & Bembridge
Location: Olivers, Duver Road, St. Helens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO331XY
Proposal: Demolition of 3 bedroom bungalow and outbuilding and replacement with 1
bedroom dwelling for private use
Easting: 463229.3 Northing: 89163.5
Case Officer: Vicki Kemp
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01187/17
Application No: P/01201/17 Alt Ref: TCP/21935/A
Parish(es): Totland Ward(s): Totland
Location: Christchurch, Alum Bay New Road, Totland Bay, Isle Of Wight, PO39
Proposal: Alterations to pedestrian access to include widening of footpath & adjustment to
ground levels to improve accessiblty: internal alterations; proposed covered
walkway to annex.
Easting: 432252.3 Northing: 86360.4
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01201/17
Application No: P/01193/17 Alt Ref: TCPL/33067/C
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East
Location: Monks Bay Cottage, The Cliff Path, Bonchurch, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381RL
Proposal: Proposed alterations and extension (revised scheme)
Easting: 457951.1 Northing: 78093.7
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01193/17
Application No: P/01194/17 Alt Ref: LBC/33067/B
Parish(es): Ventnor Ward(s): Ventnor East
Location: Monks Bay Cottage, The Cliff Path, Bonchurch, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO381RL
Proposal: LBC for proposed alterations and extension (revised scheme)
Easting: 457951.1 Northing: 78093.7
Case Officer: Julie Wilkins
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01194/17
Application No: P/01199/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33230
Parish(es): Wootton Bridge Ward(s): Wootton Bridge
Location: 1 Brocks Copse Road, Wootton Bridge, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO334NP
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory
Easting: 453753.3 Northing: 92394.6
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01199/17
Application No: P/01180/17 Alt Ref: TCP/02042/C
Parish(es): Wroxall Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall
Location: 59 Mountfield Road, Wroxall, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383BX
Proposal: Single storey front extension to create an Entrance Porch
Easting: 454922.6 Northing: 79448.2
Case Officer: Hayden Marsh
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01180/17
Application No: P/01175/17 Alt Ref: TCP/22063/J
Parish(es): Wroxall Ward(s): Godshill & Wroxall
Location: Sandpit Barn land adjacent to 1 Sand Pit Cottage, and fronting Donkey Sanctuary,
St. Johns Road, Wroxall, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight, PO383AB
Proposal: Detached building providing holiday accommodation.
Easting: 455049 Northing: 81215.4
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01175/17
Application No: P/01209/17 Alt Ref: TCP/33231
Parish(es): Yarmouth Ward(s): West Wight
Location: Bramleys, Station Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO410QT
Proposal: Demolition of exististing conservatory to be replaced with single storey flat roof
extension, with balcony, and internal alterations
Easting: 435692 Northing: 89396.5
Case Officer: Sarah Gooch
Web Link: http://www.iwight.com/planning/DirectToAppDetails2.aspx?P/01209/17
Note – from the Isle of Wight Council
Applications can also be viewed at Seaclose Offices, Fairlee Road, Newport.
Office Hours: Monday – Thursday* 8.30am-5pm
Friday 8.30am-4.30pm
*10:00am – 5:00pm on the last Wednesday of each month
Comments on the planning applications must be received within 21 days from the date of this list, and comments for prior notification applications must be received within 7 days. Comments on planning appeals must be received by the Planning Inspectorate within 5 weeks of the appeal start date (or 6 weeks in the case of an Enforcement Notice appeal). Details of how to comment on an appeal can be found (under the relevant LPA reference number) at www.iwight.com/planning.
For householder, advertisement consent or minor commercial (shop front) applications, in the event of an appeal against a refusal of planning permission, representations made about the application will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment at appeal stage.
Should you wish to withdraw a representation made during such an application, it will be necessary to do so in writing within 4 weeks of the start of an appeal.
All written consultation responses and representations relating to planning applications, will be made available to view online.
NOTE: APPLICATIONS WHICH FALL WITHIN MORE THAN ONE PARISH OR WARD WILL APPEAR ONLY ONCE IN THE LIST UNDER THE PRIMARY PARISH.