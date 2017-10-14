Hundreds of schoolchildren on the Isle of Wight will be taught CPR for Restart A Heart Day on Monday.

“We want the Island to be the safest place to live” – that’s the message from Louise Walker, Head of the Ambulance Training and Community Response Services for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

On Monday (16) for European Restart A Heart Day, the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service will join forces to invite schools into fire stations across the Island and teach CPR (or Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to children, courtesy of the Isle of Wight ambulance training and community response services.

CPR is an emergency procedure which usually combines artificial ventilation with chest compressions in an effort to prevent the brain being starved of oxygen due to a lack of blood circulation in a person suffering cardiac arrest.

Louise says Restart A Heart Day an opportunity for more life-saving children on the Island:

“The key message is that young people can save lives. this is an initiative which other countries have been doing or a long time and, statistically, their survival rates are higher.”

She added it’s crucial to know what to do when you spot the signs:

“when children learn first aid, how to recognise cardiac arrest, how to call for help, how to start CPR, it can make a huge difference, literally between life or death, in the community.”

All pupils will be given a certificate.

In the afternoon, there will be CPR sessions open to the public for anyone to learn how to save lives, or refresh the knowledge they already have.

The public sessions are between 3pm and 5pm at the following Fire stations:

Ventnor

Newport

East Cowes

Ryde

Yarmouth

Louise says even if you’ve been trained before, it’s worth having a refresher:

“Guidelines may have changed so it’s good to refresh and update your skills and give yourself the confidence to respond and use a defibtillator when needed.”

The first three minutes are the crucial moments to save someone’s life. For every minute which passes, the patient’s chance of survival decreases by around 12%.

The aim is to be teaching 500 people CPR on Monday.

