A chocolate teacake has been launched into space from Glasgow, as part of an experiment to spark people’s imagination about science.

Terry, a Tunnock’s teacake made of marshmallow and chocolate, was lifted into the atmosphere and reached a peak altitude of 37,007 metres.

Around 33,000 people watched a livestream of the event on Facebook.

They witnessed the teacake gliding over the curve of planet earth, the sun peeking from the darkness of space, before falling back through the atmosphere.

It landed in a tree in Galloway Forest Park and was described as "pretty intact" on impact.

The teacake was attached to a weather balloon for its journey, which was made possible by the Glasgow Science Centre.

"We are delighted by how many people joined us at GSC, and online, to watch Terry’s space adventures," GSC chief executive Dr Stephen Breslin said.

"We engage people with space science every day, and we thought what better way to spark people’s imaginations and interest in STEM than for us to launch something into space ourselves."

To demonstrate the conditions of outer space, scientists subjected teacakes to several training exercises.

The snack was placed in liquid nitrogen to simulate freezing temperatures, kept in an airless jar similar to a low-pressure, high-altitude environment, and melted with a blowtorch.

Glasgow Science Centre described the variety of teacake as "Scotland’s favourite snack".

