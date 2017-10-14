This fight with Iran was one Donald Trump promised to have, both during the election campaign and since.

Mr Trump hates former president Barack Obama’s Iran deal, just as he hates his Affordable Care Act and his deal on helping the children of illegal immigrants.

In essence Donald Trump thinks the nuclear deal does not go anywhere near far enough.

He thinks the nuclear issue is only part of the problem with the Iranians.

He thinks they spread death and destruction around the world with their sponsorship of terror groups, their backing of the Hezbollah group and the nefarious activities of the all powerful Revolutionary Guards.

So he sees things very simply.

The problem is that the deal that exists is the deal that exists and tearing it up now …or even threatening to tear it up now, as he has done today – could have dangerous consequences.

And what’s more the deal was done, not just with Iran, but with China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany. They have issued a statement saying they stand by the treaty.

And privately they will be worried on two levels.

Firstly, is this the beginning of an attempt to sabotage the deal?

And secondly, what message does it send to other countries America is seeking to do deals with? They may think the Americans don’t stick to them.

And the big question of course is how Iran will react? They could say the Americans are changing their approach to the deal so the whole thing is off.

They would then be free to pursue their nuclear goals. That could then lead to American or Israeli military action.

Mr Trump has also come close to designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. Iran said that would amount to a declaration of war. And that can only strengthen the hardliners in Tehran at the expense of the moderates.

Few would argue that Iran needs to be challenged on its sponsorship of terrorism and it needs to be held to account on the nuclear deal. But the timing is odd. Why pick the fight with Iran now?

There is a deal – not a perfect deal – but a deal all the same. There is no deal at all with North Korea and they are racing ahead with their nuclear bomb and the means to deliver it. The threat is real, present and dangerous.

President Trump’s decision to confront Iran will go down well with his core support. It is decisive and robust. But where it leads is the issue worrying many people.

