The Duchess of Cambridge’s uncle has been charged with assault by beating, police have said.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, the younger brother of the duchess’s mother Carole Middleton, was charged with the offence after an alleged incident near his home in Wimpole Street, London, at around 1.20am on Friday.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 31 October.

Goldsmith attended the weddings of both Kate and Pippa, and has in the past spoken fondly of his nieces.

Describing his pride at seeing Kate marry The Duke of Cambridge in 2011, he said: She is this confident, clever, caring girl who has taken her responsibilities in marriage and job incredible seriously.

I think everyone thinks she’s sincere, in love and doing her job to the best of her ability.

Goldsmith was brought up with his sister in Southall, west London.

Their mother worked in a shop and also did accounts, while their father was a painter and decorator.

