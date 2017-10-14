A couple kidnapped in Afghanistan have returned to Canada after five years as captives.

Caitlan Coleman, from Pennsylvania, and Joshua Boyle, a Canadian, were kidnapped while on a backpacking trip in Wardak province in 2012.

Ms Coleman, 31, was pregnant and gave birth to four children – including boys now aged four and two – while being held prisoner by the Haqqani network, a group linked to the Taliban.

Mr Boyle, 34, has since said that the family’s captors killed their baby daughter and raped his wife.

Their eventual rescue was carried out by Pakistani forces on a tip from US intelligence.

While on their flight from London to Toronto on Friday, Mr Boyle gave a written statement to the Associated Press saying his family has unparalleled resilience and determination.

God has given me and my family unparalleled resilience and determination, and to allow that to stagnate, to pursue personal pleasure or comfort while there is still deliberate and organised injustice in the world would be a betrayal of all I believe, and tantamount to sacrilege, he wrote.

He told a reporter on the plane that (US State Department) interests are not my interests.

At Toronto Airport, Mr Boyle told reporters: The stupidity and evil of the Haqqani network’s kidnapping of a pilgrim and his heavily pregnant wife engaged in helping ordinary villagers in Taliban-controlled regions of Afghanistan was eclipsed only by the stupidity and evil of authorising the murder of my infant daughter.

Jim Coleman, father of Caitlan, criticised Mr Boyle for taking her to Afghanistan for a backpacking trip when she was pregnant.

He told ABC News: Taking your pregnant wife to a very dangerous place, to me, and the kind of person that I am, it’s unconscionable.

He also commented on reports quoting a US military official as saying that a hostage team had flown to Pakistan on Wednesday prepared to take the family home but Mr Boyle had refused to board.

Mr Coleman said: I don’t know what five years in captivity would do to somebody but if it were me, if I saw a US aircraft and US soldiers, I’d be running for it.

But Mr Boyle’s father Patrick said his son didn’t want to get on the plane because it was going to Bagram (US base in Afghanistan) and he wanted to go to the US instead.

Mr Boyle was previously married to the older sister of former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr. She was the daughter of a senior al Qaeda financier and friend of Osama bin Laden. They divorced in 2010.

